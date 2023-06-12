dario leister
Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
Munich, Germany
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Photobiology
University of Padua
Padua, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Light Reactions of Photosynthesis
Institute of Botany, Leibniz University Hannover
Hannover, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Photomorphogenesis and Development
Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
Munich, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Photoecology and Environmental Photobiology
Medical University of Graz, Department of Dermatology
Graz, Austria
Specialty Chief Editor
Human Skin Photobiology
Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
Munich, Germany
Associate Editor
Photoecology and Environmental Photobiology
University of Malaga
Málaga, Spain
Associate Editor
Human Skin Photobiology
University of Naples Federico II
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Light Reactions of Photosynthesis
Agricultural Research Service, United States Department of Agriculture
Washington D.C., United States
Associate Editor
Photomorphogenesis and Development
Université Grenoble Alpes
Saint Martin d'Hères, France
Associate Editor
Photomorphogenesis and Development
Anton Dohrn Zoological Station Naples
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Light Reactions of Photosynthesis
University of Brescia
Brescia, Italy
Associate Editor
Human Skin Photobiology
University of Liège
Liège, Belgium
Associate Editor
Light Reactions of Photosynthesis
University of Delaware
Newark, United States
Associate Editor
Photoecology and Environmental Photobiology
University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Associate Editor
Photomorphogenesis and Development
Sorbonne Universités
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Light Reactions of Photosynthesis