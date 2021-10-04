Scope

The Human Skin Photobiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of the relationship between human skin and light.

Led by Dr. Yolanda Gilaberte from Servicio de Dermatología, Hospital Universitario Miguel Servet, the Human Skin Photobiology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of photobiology, which connect interdisciplinary collaboration and scientific excellence.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

artificial light sources

infrared radiation

photodynamic therapy

photoprotection

phototherapy

photoaging

photocarcinogenesis and skin cancer

photodermatoses

Photodiagnosis

sunlight

ultraviolet radiation

visible light

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the effects of light on human skin and its implications for preventive, diagnostic, and therapeutic strategies in photobiological-related skin disorders.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of photobiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.