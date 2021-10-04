Scope

The Light Reactions of Photosynthesis section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the fundamental mechanisms of photosynthetic organisms in harvesting light and converting it into chemical energy.

Led by Dr. Tomas Morosinotto from the University of Padua, the Light Reactions of Photosynthesis section welcomes submissions in the various domains of photobiology, which connect the understanding of photosynthetic processes and their regulation to the evolution and ecological roles of photosynthetic organisms.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biochemistry

biophysics

molecular biology

modelling

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the light phase of photosynthesis in different organisms, as well as the regulation of photosynthesis in response to environmental conditions and its physiological implications.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of light reactions of photosynthesis, photobiology, and regulation of photosynthetic processes in relation to environmental conditions and physiological implications, contributing to SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 13 (Climate Action), and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of photobiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.