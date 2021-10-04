Scope

The Photoecology and Environmental Photobiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the impact of light on ecological dynamics and organism-environment interactions.

Led by Dr. Herwig Stibor from Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, the Photoecology and Environmental Photobiology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of photobiology, which explore the connections between light and ecological systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

harmful effects of light on ecological systems

light as a driver of symbiotic relationships

light as a resource shaping ecological dynamics and biotic interactions

light and biodiversity-ecosystem relationships

light influencing the behavior of organisms and thus ecosystem dynamics, such as vertical migration of plankton and fish

light pollution affecting ecosystems and ecological interactions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about how light influences ecological dynamics and the interaction of organisms with their environment.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of photoecology, environmental photobiology, and their impact on ecological systems, contributing to SDG 14 (Life Below Water) and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of photobiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.