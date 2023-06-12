herwig stibor
Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
Munich, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Photoecology and Environmental Photobiology
Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
Munich, Germany
Associate Editor
Photoecology and Environmental Photobiology
University of Delaware
Newark, United States
Associate Editor
Photoecology and Environmental Photobiology
University of Technology Sydney
Sydney, Australia
Associate Editor
Photoecology and Environmental Photobiology
Norwegian University of Science and Technology
Trondheim, Norway
Associate Editor
Photoecology and Environmental Photobiology
Centre of Algal Biotechnology, Institute of Microbiology, Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic
Trebon, Czechia
Associate Editor
Photoecology and Environmental Photobiology
Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS)
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Photoecology and Environmental Photobiology
Leipzig University
Leipzig, Germany
Associate Editor
Environmental Photobiology and Photoecology
Israel Oceanographic and Limnological Research, Leon H. Charney School of Marine Sciences, University of Haifa
Mount Carmel, Israel
Associate Editor
Photoecology and Environmental Photobiology
Global Change Research Institute, Czech Academy of Sciences
Brno, Czechia
Associate Editor
Photoecology and Environmental Photobiology