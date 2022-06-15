Mission & scope

Frontiers in Physiology explores the physiology of living systems across all levels, from the molecular and subcellular to the intact organism and its interaction with the environment.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof John D Imig (University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, USA) and indexed in Scopus, Web of Science (SCIE), PubMed Central (PMC), and DOAJ, the journal welcomes human and animal studies across all areas of physiology, including technologies for investigating physiological function. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to:

avian, aquatic, and invertebrate physiology

biophysics, medical physics and imaging

cancer-related physiology and pathophysiology

cardiac electrophysiology

cell, membrane, metabolic, mitochondrial and redox physiology

chronobiology

computational physiology and medicine

craniofacial, tooth, skin, skeletal, and striated muscle physiology

developmental physiology

environmental, aviation, and space physiology

exercise physiology

gastrointestinal and physiology

integrative, clinical, and translational physiology

neurophysiology and autonomic neuroscience

physio-logging

reproductive and mating physiology

respiratory, vascular, renal and red blood cell physiology.

Frontiers in Physiology particularly welcomes studies that support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 3: good health and well-being.

Manuscripts that focus solely on clinical or medical research, including cancer studies, traditional medicine, and patient prognosis, are not suitable for publication in this journal. Additionally, research that is purely statistical or computational, such as regression analysis or network analysis, without a clear physiological context or application, is not within the scope of this journal.

Frontiers in Physiology welcomes cancer-related research which focuses on the physiology and pathophysiology of the disease from cellular mechanisms to altered organ physiology. Should a manuscript purely focus on cancer etiology, cancer bioinformatics identifying novel biomarkers, cancer treatments, and cancer disease progression, it will not be considered in scope for the journal. Similarly, manuscripts on disease etiology, purely pathological processes, identification of novel biomarkers, and the progression, treatment, or management of disease – including clinical trials, and pilot studies – or purely bibliometric studies are not suitable for publication in this journal, and will be redirected to Frontiers in Medicine or Frontiers in Oncology as appropriate. Case reports will be considered in specified sections for publication in this journal. Please check section scope descriptions.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Physiology is committed to understanding how body components work together to maintain a healthy state by communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.