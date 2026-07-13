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Resisting decline: the neuroprotective role of resistance exercise in supporting cerebrovascular function and brain health in aging by Baraa Al-Khazraji
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Julich Research Center, Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres (HZ)
Jülich, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Membrane Physiology and Membrane Biophysics
Roma Tre University
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Membrane Physiology and Membrane Biophysics
Wright State University
Dayton, United States
Associate Editor
Membrane Physiology and Membrane Biophysics
Western University
London, Canada
Associate Editor
Membrane Physiology and Membrane Biophysics