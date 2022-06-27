christoph fahlke
Julich Research Center, Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres (HZ)
Jülich, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Membrane Physiology and Membrane Biophysics
Roma Tre University
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Membrane Physiology and Membrane Biophysics
Wright State University
Dayton, United States
Associate Editor
Membrane Physiology and Membrane Biophysics
Western University
London, Canada
Associate Editor
Membrane Physiology and Membrane Biophysics
Balearic Islands Health Research Institute (IdISBa)
Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Associate Editor
Membrane Physiology and Membrane Biophysics
Laboratory of Molecular Neurobiology Institute of Biomedical Research (BIOMED) Pontifical Catholic University of Argentina (UCA) - Scientific and Technological Research Council of Argentina (CONICET)
C1107 AAZ Buenos Aires, Argentina
Associate Editor
Membrane Physiology and Membrane Biophysics
The University of Chicago
Chicago, United States
Associate Editor
Membrane Physiology and Membrane Biophysics
Montreal University
Montreal, Canada
Associate Editor
Membrane Physiology and Membrane Biophysics
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
San Antonio, United States
Associate Editor
Membrane Physiology and Membrane Biophysics
University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC)
Memphis, United States
Associate Editor
Membrane Physiology and Membrane Biophysics
Austral University of Chile
Valdivia, Chile
Associate Editor
Membrane Physiology and Membrane Biophysics
National University of La Plata
La Plata, Argentina
Associate Editor
Membrane Physiology and Membrane Biophysics
Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS)
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Membrane Physiology and Membrane Biophysics
Emory University
Atlanta, United States
Associate Editor
Membrane Physiology and Membrane Biophysics
Northeastern University
Boston, United States
Associate Editor
Membrane Physiology and Membrane Biophysics
Malmö University
Malmö, Sweden
Associate Editor
Membrane Physiology and Membrane Biophysics