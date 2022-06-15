Scope

The Avian Physiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the diverse physiological aspects of birds.

Led by Dr. Colin Scanes from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee and Dr. Sandra Velleman from The Ohio State University, the Avian Physiology section welcomes submissions in various domains of avian physiology, which aim to enhance the understanding of the physiological systems in birds and their applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

behavioral physiology

circadian physiology

developmental physiology

ecophysiology

environmental physiology

evolutionary physiology

metabolic physiology

nutritional physiology

organ system physiology (central nervous, cardiovascular, endocrine, gastro-intestinal, immune, muscular, renal, reproductive, respiratory, and sensory physiology)

pathophysiology

stress physiology

systems biology

toxicology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the physiological systems in birds, their adaptations, and their implications for both wild and domesticated species.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of avian physiology in relation to SDG 14 (Life Below Water), SDG 15 (Life on Land), and SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Avian Physiology section does not consider submissions focusing solely on biological systems without a relevance to avian physiological processes or adaptations. Studies that do not specifically address avian species or their unique physiological characteristics are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of avian physiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.