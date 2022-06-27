Scope

Birds exhibit inclusive unique biological systems allowing flight, homeothermy, migration and in ovo development. The systems encompass, for instance, circadian biology, magneto-reception, metabolic control systems with set-points of elevated circulating glucose concentrations (compared to mammals), multiple color reception, neural regeneration nucleated erythrocytes, seasonal breeding, a series of genes lost or retained compared to reptiles and mammals and a single ovary/oviduct. It should be noted that wild birds live in diverse environments ranging from tropic rainforest, hot deserts, temperate zone, and the marine environment (except for the requirement of nesting on ocean islands) with birds (penguins) being the only land homeotherms in Antarctica.

Avian physiology includes research on wild species of birds together with poultry. There are almost 10,000 species of wild birds, and many avian species are threatened with extinction. Poultry contribute much to human wellbeing; being now the number one provider of animal protein. Selection in poultry has led to over 4 fold increases in growth rate (in broiler chickens) and high rates of egg production (>200 eggs per year). The assumption is that the systems biology of wild birds will be very similar while poultry are different due to domestication and genetic selection. It is recognized that frequently there is much that physiologists using poultry can learn from those using wild birds and vice versa. Moreover, the physiology of birds provides insights for biomedical researchers.

Under the umbrella of Frontiers in Physiology, the speciality section Avian Physiology will consider, but will not limit itself to, papers in the following areas: behavioral physiology, circadian physiology, developmental physiology, ecophysiology, environmental physiology, evolutionary physiology, metabolic physiology, nutritional physiology, organ system physiology (central nervous, cardiovascular, endocrine, gastro-intestinal, immune, muscular, renal, reproductive, respiratory, and sensory physiology), pathophysiology, stress physiology, systems biology and toxicology.

In addition, the goal is to publish papers that are at the interface of physiology and genomics, proteomics, metabolomics or microbiomics and to encourage cross-disciplinary research, always focused on avian physiology.

Where applicable, authors should abide by and state the relevant policies adhered to regarding the Euthanasia of Animals (American Veterinary Medical Association), the Care and Use of Agricultural Animals (American Society of Animal Science), and the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care International or Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee).

Please consider the content and article type specifications as stated below

Articles that address purely pathological processes or treatment/management of disease do not fall within the areas covered by Frontiers in Physiology. Articles of this type must be submitted to a more appropriate clinical journal. As an example, all cancer related articles should be submitted to an appropriate section of Frontiers in Oncology. Articles that focus exclusively on disease processes will be returned to authors without review, and/or with a suggestion to submit to a more appropriate Frontiers journal. Similarly, all articles with a research focus on genes and genomes should be submitted to an appropriate section of Frontiers in Genetics; these submissions will not be considered for review in Frontiers in Physiology.

Please note that not all Article Types are available in all Sections. Some article types, such as those that mention medicine, are section specific. Authors are encouraged to refer to the section specific 'About' pages for available article types. Special circumstances related to sections cross-listed between two or more journals also apply, read more below. Only article types that appear in the drop-down menu during the submission process are available for submission to the selected section..

Frontiers in Physiology no longer accepts Clinical Trials and Case Reports, including pilot studies.

The WHO defines a clinical trial as "any research study that prospectively assigns human participants or groups of humans to one or more health-related interventions to evaluate the effects on health outcomes".

IIn most cases, these submissions should be directed to one of the Frontiers medically related journals. Articles of this nature submitted to Frontiers in Physiology will be returned to authors without review, and/or with a suggestion to submit to a more appropriate Frontiers journal.

Due to the nature of our publishing program, sections cross-listed between two or more journals (for e.g. Autonomic Neuroscience, Biophysics, Exercise Physiology, Medical Physics and Imaging, Reproduction) may continue to welcome these article types, and others, by submission through the other relevant field journal. However, authors should not proceed with submission of a clinical trial, case report or pilot study through Frontiers in Physiology. As stated, articles of this nature submitted to Frontiers in Physiology will be returned to authors without review, and/or with a suggestion to submit to a more appropriate Frontiers journal.

In the case of General Commentaries, the journal will only consider those which comment on a paper already published with Frontiers. Special exception may be given if a commentary addresses a body of knowledge, pending approval from section Chief Editors.