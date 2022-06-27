ayako makino
The Herbert Wertheim UF Scripps Institute for Biomedical Innovation & Technology
Jupiter, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Cell Physiology
University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC)
Memphis, United States
Associate Editor
Cell Physiology
The University of Sydney
Darlington, Australia
Associate Editor
Cell Physiology
University of Salento
Lecce, Italy
Associate Editor
Cell Physiology
Boston Children's Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Associate Editor
Cell Physiology
National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NIH)
Bethesda, United States
Associate Editor
Cell Physiology
Glasgow Caledonian University
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Cell Physiology
The Ohio State University
Columbus, United States
Associate Editor
Cell Physiology
Kyushu University
Fukuoka, Japan
Associate Editor
Cell Physiology
University of California, San Diego
La Jolla, United States
Associate Editor
Cell Physiology
University of Washington
Seattle, United States
Associate Editor
Cell Physiology
Federal University of São Paulo
São Paulo, Brazil
Associate Editor
Cell Physiology
University of Aberdeen
Aberdeen, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Cell Physiology
University of California, Davis
Davis, United States
Associate Editor
Cell Physiology
Nagoya City University
Nagoya, Japan
Associate Editor
Cell Physiology
Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale (INSERM)
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Cell Physiology