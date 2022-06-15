Scope

The Computational Physiology and Medicine section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of how physiological function emerges from horizontal and vertical network interactions at different biological levels through computational modelling and data-driven approaches.

Led by Dr. Raimond Winslow from Northeastern University, the Computational Physiology and Medicine section welcomes submissions in the various domains of computational physiology, which aim to enhance the comprehension of physiological function in both health and disease.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

computational approaches for modeling physiological function. Approaches can be broad and include dynamical systems and machine-learning models

experimental data management and sharing technologies

informatics technologies for experimental data management and dissemination

mathematical methods for improving simulation capabilities

physiological system models with reconstructive and predictive features

technologies for managing and disseminating models

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, analysis, and application of computational models and related technologies in the field of physiology and medicine.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

Submissions that are primarily experimental in nature are not within scope of Computational Physiology and Medicine unless they contain a substantial modelling component. Additionally, this section does not consider submissions focused on clinical trials, pharmacology, or rehabilitation, as these topics fall outside the scope of computational approaches in physiology and medicine.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of computational physiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.