Scope

The Environmental, Aviation and Space Physiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the innate and acquired physiological responses of living animals (Animalia, Linnaeus) to environmental challenges, including changes in atmospheric pressure, and adaptations to transient and prolonged exposures experienced in the exploration, aviation, and space environments.

Led by Dr. Hanns-Christian Gunga from Charité University Medicine Berlin and Dr. Richard Boyle from National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Environmental, Aviation and Space Physiology section welcomes submissions in various domains of physiology, which explore the interactions between living organisms and their environments, both on Earth and beyond.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

effects of atmospheric pressure changes, including gravity, from the normal state experienced naturally or in exploration activities on the organism’s physiological mechanisms, from cellular, metabolic, and neural processes to basic behavior

human performances and well-being in aviation and space environments

physiological adaptation to climate change and its impact on the organisms’ ability to survive

physiological and psycho-physiological interactions of organisms with their environments, from cellular to human levels, in response to extreme environments, such as isolation and hostile conditions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the physiological and psycho-physiological interactions of organisms with their environments, focusing on adaptation, survival, and the challenges faced in various settings, including land, water, and in and beyond our atmosphere.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions that support and advance our understanding of the physiological mechanisms involved in an organism’s ability to adapt to transient or prolonged changes in climate and atmospheric pressure, including gravity, and the resulting performance, behavior, and well-being of the organisms. The environmental challenges might occur in a sustained manner over time or occur more rapidly during exposures experienced in underwater and high-altitude exploration on Earth, in the aviation and space environments, and in other extreme environments.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDGs: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 13: Climate Action, and SDG 14: Life Below Water.

The Environmental, Aviation and Space Physiology section considers submissions of original and scientific sound investigations relevant to the scope of the section as listed above and does not consider submissions that lack valid and obvious relevance to physiology.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of physiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.