Scope

The Mitochondrial Research section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the role of mitochondria in cellular processes and their impact on health and disease.

Led by Dr. Amadou KS Camara at the Medical College of Wisconsin, the Mitochondrial Research section of Frontiers in Physiology welcomes submissions in the various domains of mitochondrial biology, which connect the understanding of mitochondrial functions to their implications in cellular physiology and pathophysiology.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biogenesis and regulation of mitochondrial function

cellular redox balance and mitochondria

gene expression patterns related to mitochondria

impact of protein posttranslational modifications on mitochondrial function and cell fate

mitochondria as critical signaling hub in crucial cellular functions

mitochondrial involvement in cell life and death decisions

mitochondrial signalling pathways and their potential role in disease etiology and progression

role of mitochondria in cellular energy conservation and metabolism

spatial and temporal changes in mitochondrial dynamics and its impact on cell function/dysfunction

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the molecular components, mechanisms, and interactions that govern mitochondrial function and their impact on cellular processes and overall health.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Mitochondrial Research section does not consider studies that lack fundamental knowledge in mitochondrial function, structure, or regulation. Research focusing solely on broader cellular processes, unrelated organelles, or general molecular biology without a clear connection to mitochondria and its impact on cellular function, and overall health, will be considered outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of mitochondrial biology to researchers in academia and industry, policymakers, and the public as a whole.