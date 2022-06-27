Scope

Mitochondrial Research is dedicated to publishing and disseminating new and significant findings involving the role of mitochondria in cell physiology and pathology. Mitochondria serve as central hubs of energy conservation in the cell, transforming the energy deriving from oxidation of substrates into the chemical energy required to perform work, establish ion gradients, and carry out biosynthetic reactions. Their role extends well beyond that of power generation, however, and encompasses signaling pathways involved in cell life and death decisions, disease progression, gene expression patterns, protein posttranslational modifications and cellular redox balance. Although well studied, mysteries still abound with respect to the molecular components involved in the regulation of mitochondrial function, how mitochondrial biogenesis is tuned to the metabolic state of the organ and organism, the spatial and temporal dynamics of mitochondria within the cell, and the mechanisms of signal transduction between mitochondria, other cellular organelles, the cytoskeleton, and the plasma membrane. Moreover, recognition of the essential role of mitochondria in longevity and health raises the challenge to view mitochondria as vital targets for therapeutic intervention in the future. Without a doubt, new roles for mitochondria in the physiology of the cell will be discovered as powerful new technologies are applied, and our mission at Mitochondrial Research is to be at the forefront of the field, rapidly disseminating novel experimental evidence, concepts, and hypotheses to the broadest possible audience. The history of the field of mitochondrial research provides clear examples of how radical ideas evolve into bedrock principles, and hopefully, this section will be a forum for breaking down dogmatic ideas to provide the space required for further scientific advancement.

Please consider the content and article type specifications as stated below

Articles that address purely pathological processes or treatment/management of disease do not fall within the areas covered by Frontiers in Physiology. Articles of this type must be submitted to a more appropriate clinical journal. As an example, all cancer related articles should be submitted to an appropriate section of Frontiers in Oncology. Articles that focus exclusively on disease processes will be returned to authors without review, and/or with a suggestion to submit to a more appropriate Frontiers journal. Similarly, all articles with a research focus on genes and genomes should be submitted to an appropriate section of Frontiers in Genetics; these submissions will not be considered for review in Frontiers in Physiology.

Please note that not all Article Types are available in all Sections. Some article types, such as those that mention medicine, are section specific. Authors are encouraged to refer to the section specific 'About' pages for available article types. Only article types that appear in the drop-down menu during the submission process are available for submission to the selected section. All review articles require prior approval before the review process can begin.

Frontiers in Physiology no longer accepts Clinical Trials and Case Reports, including pilot studies.

The WHO defines a clinical trial as "any research study that prospectively assigns human participants or groups of humans to one or more health-related interventions to evaluate the effects on health outcomes".

In most cases, these submissions should be directed to one of the Frontiers medically related journals. Articles of this nature submitted to Frontiers in Physiology will be returned to authors without review, and/or with a suggestion to submit to a more appropriate Frontiers journal.

In the case of General Commentaries, the journal will only consider those which comment on a paper already published with Frontiers. Special exception may be given if a commentary addresses a body of knowledge, pending approval from section Chief Editors.