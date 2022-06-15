Scope

The Redox Physiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the role of redox signaling in control of cellular metabolism and systemic pathophysiology.

The Redox Physiology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of redox physiology, which connect the understanding of cellular and systemic redox metabolic control with their implications in health and disease.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cellular redox physiology

drugs targeting in redox signaling

interorgan communication in redox physiology

pharmacological targets

redox metabolism

redox proteomics and metabolomics

redox signaling mechanisms

systemic redox physiology

thiol signaling and targets

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the role of redox signaling in regulating cellular and systemic physiology in both healthy and diseased states.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Redox Physiology section does not consider submissions focusing on dietary supplements or animal studies without a specific molecular mechanism related to a specific compunds and state of the art analitics. Studies that do not emphasize the role of redox regulation in physiological or pathological conditions are outside the scope of this section. However, submissions related to gut microbiota and inflammation will be considered if they have a clear connection to redox physiology and its implications in health and disease.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of redox physiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.