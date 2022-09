Scope

A reduction-oxidation (Redox) reaction is a type of chemical reaction characterized by the transfer of electrons between chemical species, with one species undergoing oxidation while another species undergoes reduction. In the biological environment, electron transfer occurs in a wide spectrum of processes ranging from mitochondrial electron transfer for oxidative phosphorylation to post-translational modification of proteins and lipids by reactive oxygen (ROS), nitrogen (RNS), and sulfur (RSS) species. The scope of Redox Physiology is to elucidate specific molecular targets, define redox signaling mechanisms, and determine their contribution in maintaining health or propagate disease. We aim to publish cutting edge scientific articles and state of the art reviews and perspectives from the leaders of the field describing how redox signaling regulates the physiology of single cells (cellular redox physiology), cell-cell and interorgan communication (systemic redox physiology ), and state of the art methods to study redox metabolism (Redox proteomics and metabolomics) in health and disease.

