youfei guan
Dalian Medical University
Dalian, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Renal Physiology and Pathophysiology
University at Buffalo
Buffalo, United States
Associate Editor
Renal Physiology and Pathophysiology
Charité University Medicine Berlin
Berlin, Germany
Associate Editor
Renal Physiology and Pathophysiology
University of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, United States
Associate Editor
Renal Physiology and Pathophysiology
School of Chinese Medicine, LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong
Pok Fu Lam, Hong Kong, SAR China
Associate Editor
Renal Physiology and Pathophysiology
School of Medicine, Emory University
Atlanta, United States
Associate Editor
Renal Physiology and Pathophysiology
University of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, United States
Associate Editor
Renal Physiology and Pathophysiology
Emory University
Atlanta, United States
Associate Editor
Renal Physiology and Pathophysiology
University of Edinburgh
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Renal Physiology and Pathophysiology
Des Moines University Osteopathic Medical Center
Des Moines, United States
Associate Editor
Renal Physiology and Pathophysiology
Emory University
Atlanta, United States
Associate Editor
Renal Physiology and Pathophysiology
Faculty of Medicine, School of Health Sciences, University of Thessaly
Larissa, Greece
Associate Editor
Renal Physiology and Pathophysiology
Héctor Alejandro Barceló Foundation, University Institute of Health Sciences
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Associate Editor
Renal Physiology and Pathophysiology
Héctor Alejandro Barceló Foundation, University Institute of Health Sciences
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Associate Editor
Renal and Epithelial Physiology
University of Zaragoza
Zaragoza, Spain
Associate Editor
Renal Physiology and Pathophysiology
University of São Paulo
São Paulo, Brazil
Associate Editor
Renal Physiology and Pathophysiology