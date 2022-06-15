Scope

The Skeletal Physiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in the vertebrate skeletal system.

Led by Prof Marco P. Brotto from the University of Texas at Arlington, the Skeletal Physiology section welcomes submissions in various domains of skeletal system research, aiming to enhance the understanding of cell, tissue, and organ biology pertaining to bones, joints, cartilage, and ligaments, as well as the integrated physiology of the skeletal system.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adaptations of the skeletal system to mechanical and metabolic constraints

aging process and growth of the skeletal system

comparative and integrative bone and cartilage biology

interrelations between cells populating these tissues and their surrounding matrix

mineral metabolism

physiological aspects of the vascularization and innervation of skeletal tissues

physiology and pathophysiology of the skeletal system

relationships and tissue-crosstalk with hematopoietic, immune, adipocyte, vascular, or nervous cells and other organs/systems, including the emerging area of bone-muscle crosstalk

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of skeletal physiology, considering factors such as age (growing, mature or aging skeleton), sex, and environmental conditions (temperature, nutrition, housing...). The section welcomes work developing new conceptual models, and using in vivo, in vitro, or in silico as well as more traditional systems, as a multitude of exciting frontiers remain to be explored. It also encourages transdisciplinary work using modelling, physico-chemical, and monitoring approaches, both clinical and preclinical, that will broaden our knowledge and understanding of the skeletal system.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Skeletal Physiology section does not welcome clinical trials while considering translational studies. In addition, bone scaffold or implant research falls outside the scope of this section. Manuscripts on the physiology of skeletal muscle are also out of scope for this section, and will be referred to our Striated Muscle Physiology sister section. In addition, craniofacial biology, dental research, more technological aspects of bioengineering, and biotechnology are more suitable for consideration within our sister section Craniofacial Biology and Dental Research and sister journal Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology, respectively. Studies that do not directly address the physiological aspects of the skeletal system are not suitable for this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of skeletal system research to all skeletal system biologists, researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.