Scope

Skeletal Physiology provides a forum for the dissemination of the newest knowledge of the vertebrate skeletal system, pertaining to bones, joints, cartilages and ligaments. Our goal is to publish original works that contribute to our overall understanding of cell, tissue, organ biology and the integrated physiology of the skeletal system.

Contributions cover all aspects of the physiology and pathophysiology of the skeletal system along with mineral metabolism. The field covers, in a non-exhaustive way, the functions and properties of bone, cartilage, synovial and ligamentous tissues, their vascularization and innervation (where appropriate), the interrelations between the cells populating these tissues and their surrounding matrix, as well as the relationships with hematopoietic, immune, adipocyte, vascular or nervous cells and with other organs/systems (endocrine, muscular, cardiovascular, digestive, renal, vestibular, neurosensory, microbiota....). It also covers comparative and integrative bone and cartilage biology, growth and aging process, and adaptations to mechanical and metabolic constraints of any kinds. Attention will be given to studies that take into account age (growing, mature or aging skeleton), sex, environmental conditions of the species studied (temperature, nutrition, housing...). Authors are encouraged to discuss their results to facilitate understanding of the findings by all skeletal system biologists, regardless of their particular areas of expertise. The specialty welcomes work developing new conceptual models, and using in vivo, in vitro, or in silico as well as more traditional systems, as a multitude of exciting frontiers remain to be explored. The specialty also encourages transdisciplinary work using modelling, physico-chemical, and monitoring approaches, both clinical and preclinical, that will broaden our knowledge and understanding of the skeletal system.

Reports dealing with clinical trials, or bone scaffold or implant do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to more specialized journals. Aspects relating to Craniofacial Biology and Dental Research; more technological aspects of Bioengineering and Biotechnology operate better within our sister section Craniofacial Biology and Dental Research and sister journal Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology.