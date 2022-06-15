Scope

The Striated Muscle Physiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of skeletal and cardiac muscle function and dysfunction.

Led by Dr. Peter Reiser from The Ohio State University, the Striated Muscle Physiology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of muscle physiology, which connect fundamental mechanisms to practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adaptations to changes in workload or environmental stimuli

cardiac muscle function and pathological conditions

comparative and integrative muscle biology

consequences of induced or pathology-related changes in gene expression

excitation-contraction coupling, membrane excitability, and ion channels

metabolism and signaling in muscle function

neuromuscular transmission

other topics related to understanding skeletal and cardiac muscle function and dysfunction

regulation of length- and frequency-dependency

single-cell properties

specialized muscle systems

skeletal and cardiac muscle mechanics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the mechanisms and processes underlying striated muscle function and dysfunction.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

Studies related to non-coding RNA regulation, inflammation, and immune responses may be considered if they directly address the physiological aspects of striated muscles and contribute to the understanding of muscle function or dysfunction.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge, peer-reviewed scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of striated muscle physiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.