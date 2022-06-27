Scope

Striated Muscle Physiology provides a forum for the dissemination of the newest knowledge of skeletal and cardiac striated muscle function to the broadest possible readership. Contributions reporting all aspects of normal striated muscle function and pathophysiology are welcome. For studies focusing on skeletal muscle function, areas include, but are not limited to, neuromuscular transmission, membrane excitability and excitation-contraction coupling, single molecule (e.g., myosin, titin, myosin binding protein-C) dynamics, single cell properties, comparative and integrative muscle biology, adaptations to changes in workload or environmental stimuli, skeletal muscle mechanics as a component of integrated motor functions (e.g., swimming, flight, terrestrial locomotion), specialized muscle systems, and consequences of induced or pathology-related changes in gene expression. For studies focusing on cardiac muscle function, topics included, but are not limited to, EC-coupling, ion channels, regulation of length and frequency-dependency, myofilament function, metabolism, signaling, as well as cardiac pathological conditions. Reports of striated muscle studies that advance the understanding of the fundamental mechanisms that drive cross-bridges during muscle force generation, shortening and relaxation are welcome. Authors are encouraged to discuss their results in an integrated manner to facilitate the understanding of new findings among all striated muscle biologists, regardless of their particular areas of expertise. Skeletal muscle in invertebrate and vertebrates is an unusually heterogeneous tissue with respect to protein isoform expression patterns, and has a remarkable ability to adapt to different conditions. In addition, reports that investigate cross-talk between cardiac and skeletal muscle function are welcome, as well as dysfunction of this cross-talk in disease. The Specialty welcomes contributions that provide insights gained from the study of novel, as well as more traditional, muscle systems, as an enticing multitude of frontiers remains to be explored.

