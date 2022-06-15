Scope

The Artificial Intelligence in Radiology section focuses on advancing research at the intersection of artificial intelligence and radiology.

Led by Specialty Chief Editor Professor Tianming Liu from the University of Georgia, the Artificial Intelligence in Radiology section encourages submissions that explore the various domains of artificial intelligence in radiology, aiming to enhance the quality, productivity, and efficiency of radiological practices.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

AI-based radiological diagnosis and follow-up

AI-enhanced interventional radiology

AI-enabled imaging data processing and visualization

AI-empowered biomedical imaging data acquisition

AI-assisted imaging data interpretation and understanding

human-computer interactions for radiologists

natural language processing in radiology report analysis and generation

online collaboration

radiology data sharing

radiology literature recommender systems

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the integration of artificial intelligence in various aspects of radiology and radiologist's practice.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3): Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

The Artificial Intelligence in Radiology section does not consider submissions that lack relevance or are too general in nature, without a specific connection to the field of radiology.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of artificial intelligence in radiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.