Scope

The Cardiothoracic Imaging section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and application of imaging techniques in cardiovascular and thoracic medicine.

Led by Specialty Chief Editor Professor Phillip C. Yang from Stanford University, the Cardiothoracic Imaging section welcomes submissions in the various domains of cardiothoracic imaging, which connect the fields of medicine, bioengineering, and imaging technology.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

application of machine learning and artificial intelligence

computer tomography

echocardiography

image analysis and processing

magnetic resonance imaging

molecular and cellular imaging

nuclear medicine

positron emission tomography

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the latest developments and insights in cardiothoracic imaging techniques and their applications.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3): Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cardiothoracic imaging to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.