Scope

The Emergency Radiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on innovative clinical and translational studies in emergency, trauma, and critical care imaging.

Led by Specialty Chief Editor Professor Raffaella Basilico from SS Annunziata Polyclinic Hospital, Chieti, the Emergency Radiology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of emergency and trauma radiology, which contribute to faster, safer, and more sensitive diagnostic methods for patients in acute care settings.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

artificial intelligence applications to radiology in the acute setting

cinematic rendering

CT perfusion in trauma

dual-energy CT in the acute setting

multi-energy spectral imaging

polytrauma imaging

postmortem imaging

role of MRI in the acute setting

ultra low dose techniques in the acute setting

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the advancements and optimization of protocols for state-of-the-art technologies and other technological developments in trauma imaging.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3): Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of emergency radiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.