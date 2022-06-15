Scope

The Interventional Radiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on image-guided minimally invasive procedures and their applications in modern interdisciplinary treatments.

Led by Specialty Chief Editor Professor Salah Qanadli from Université de Lausanne, the Interventional Radiology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of interventional radiology, which contribute to the development and advancement of novel intravascular and non-vascular percutaneous interventional procedures.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

arterial and venous re-permeabilization and stenting

image-guided biopsy

image-guided drainage procedures

intra-arterial and intravenous embolization

intravascular drug delivery

intravascular interventions

new 3-D and hybrid imaging technologies

new hybrid vascular imaging technologies

non-vascular percutaneous interventions

percutaneous biliary stone extraction

percutaneous tumor ablation

percutaneous urinary interventions

portal venous interventions

radioembolization and chemoembolization in oncology

transhepatic treatment of biliary strictures

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, evaluation, and application of innovative interventional radiology techniques and technologies.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the development and application of innovative interventional radiology techniques and technologies, contributing to Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3): Good Health and Well-being and SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of interventional radiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.