Scope

The Neuroradiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the intersection of radiology and neurological sciences.

Led by Specialty Chief Editor Professor Sotirios Bisdas from University College London, the Neuroradiology section welcomes submissions in various domains of neuroradiology, which connect the advancements in neuroimaging methods to their clinical applications for brain and spine diagnosis and treatment.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

carotid and transcranial Doppler

computed tomography (CT)

interventional neuroradiology

magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

nuclear medicine modalities

stereotactic and functional neurosurgery

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the diagnosis and characterization of abnormalities in the central and peripheral nervous system, including extracranial head and neck.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3): Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neuroradiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.