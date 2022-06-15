Scope

The Gynecology section is committed to publishing research focused on addressing common reproductive concerns of women and individuals assigned female at birth seeking clinical care.

Led by Dr. Nilufer Rahmioglu from the University of Oxford, UK, and Dr. Pamela Stratton from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), USA, the Gynecology section welcomes submissions in various domains of gynecological research, which aim to advance or inform gynecological research or patient care.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

abnormal uterine bleeding

adenomyosis

amenorrhea/oligomenorrhea

early pregnancy loss and ectopic pregnancy

endometriosis

family planning

gender-affirming care

gynecological cancer prevention/screening

gynecological surgery

menopause and ovarian insufficiency

menstrual and reproductive health education

ovarian development/ageing

pelvic organ prolapse/pelvic floor disorders

pelvic pain and dysmenorrhea

polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome

reproductive tract development/uterine malformations

sexuality/sexual health/sexual dysfunction

uterine fibroids

vaginal microbiome in gynecology

All studies must contribute insights into the science underlying these and other gynecological conditions or into evidence-based patient management.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 5 (Gender Equality) and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

The Gynecology section does not consider submissions focused on cancer screening or mass detection without a foundation in gynecological conditions. However, it does welcome submissions related to gynecological cancer prevention and screening. Additionally, the section does not accept geographical studies that lack a foundation in gynecological health or practice, but encourages research that supports and advances reproductive health, gynecological research, and patient care in the context of gender equality and overall well-being. Manuscripts exploring assisted reproduction, sexually transmitted infections, and male reproductive biology are also outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of gynecological research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.