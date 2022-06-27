Main content

Scope The Gynecology section of Frontiers in Reproductive Health publishes high-quality basic/translational/clinical research pertaining to some of the most common reproductive concerns of women seeking clinical care. Manuscript submissions that will be considered include original research (mechanistic, descriptive, or associative) that use a variety of approaches such as genetics, epigenetics, pathology, population science, bioinformatics, animal models of disease, biomechanics, development and cell (including tissue-specific stem cell) biology. Reports of clinical trials, implementation science, life-course studies or interesting case studies, reviews, and other article types that advance or inform gynecological research or patient care are also welcome. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: · Reproductive Tract Development/Uterine Malformations · Ovarian Development/Ageing · Uterine Fibroids · Endometriosis/Adenomyosis · Pelvic pain and dysmenorrhea · Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome · Other non-malignant diseases of the reproductive tract · Amenorrhea/Oligomenorrhea · Abnormal Uterine Bleeding · Early pregnancy loss and ectopic pregnancy · Family planning · Menopause and ovarian insufficiency · Gynecological cancer prevention/screening · Pelvic Organ Prolapse/Pelvic Floor Disorders · Gynecological surgery · Sexuality/Sexual Health/Sexual dysfunction · Menstrual and reproductive health education All studies must contribute insights into the science underlying these and other gynecological conditions or into evidence-based patient management. Manuscripts that are also related to Assisted Reproduction, reproductive endocrinology, or oocyte biology could be submitted to the Assisted Reproduction section of this journal. Manuscripts related to male reproductive biology should be submitted to the Andrology section of this journal. Frontiers in Reproductive Health is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Submission Gynecology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Classification, Clinical Trial, Community Case Study, Correction, Curriculum, Instruction, and Pedagogy, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Gynecology, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

