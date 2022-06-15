Scope

The Menopause section is dedicated to publishing research focused on promoting optimal health and well-being for women during their menopause transition and post-reproductive years.

Led by Dr. Ayman Al-Hendy from The University of Chicago, USA, the Menopause section welcomes submissions in the various domains of women's health, which address the biological, social, and psychological changes associated with perimenopause and menopause.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cardiovascular risks and prevention

cognitive changes and interventions

dermatological and genitourinary changes

development and evaluation of menopause diagnosis and management

family dynamics and relationship issues

mental health disorders and treatments

metabolic challenges and solutions

osteoporosis and bone health

research innovations and modalities

sleep and mood changes

weight gain and management

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of menopause and its impact on women's health, with a focus on prevention, management, and overall well-being, in alignment with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 5 (Gender Equality).

Manuscripts which primarily explore the earlier stages of the reproductive journey with no clear link to menopause will be considered out of scope.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of women's health to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide. We welcome mechanistic as well as quantitative and qualitative work. We publish manuscripts in basic, translational, clinical, community as well as implementation research.