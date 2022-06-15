Scope

The Audio and Acoustic Signal Processing section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the theory and practice of signal processing in audio, acoustics, and music processing.

Led by Dr. Augusto Sarti from Politcnico and Milano the Audio and Acoustic Signal Processing section welcomes submissions in various domains of audio and acoustic signal processing, which connect theoretical foundations with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

acoustic scene interpretation and understanding

active noise control, echo, and feedback reduction

array processing of acoustic sensors and emitters

audio and acoustic signal representation and modeling

audio detection, recognition, classification, and diarization

audio for multimedia

audio processing systems and transducers

auditory modeling

bioacoustics and medical acoustics

biometrics, cryptography, forensics, and security

coding and transmission of speech, audio, and spatial audio

computational acoustics

machine intelligence for audio and acoustics

modeling, analysis, and synthesis of acoustic environments

music information retrieval

music signal analysis, processing, and synthesis

perception models, quality assessment, and aesthetics

physical modeling of acoustic sources

quality and intelligibility measures

reverberation reduction

source separation

sound restoration, enhancement, and effects

spatial audio recording and reproduction

speaker recognition and characterization

virtual analog modeling of audio circuits

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the fundamental aspects of audio and acoustic signal processing and its applications.

Studies that do not emphasize the analysis, processing, or enhancement of audio and acoustic signals, or do not contribute to the practical applications of audio and acoustic signal processing, are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of audio and acoustic signal processing to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.