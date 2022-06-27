augusto sarti
Polytechnic University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Audio and Acoustic Signal Processing
Georgia Institute of Technology
Atlanta, United States
Associate Editor
Audio and Acoustic Signal Processing
Microsoft Germany
Munich, Germany
Associate Editor
Audio and Acoustic Signal Processing
The University of Sydney
Darlington, Australia
Associate Editor
Audio and Acoustic Signal Processing
UMR7190 Institut Jean le rond d'Alembert
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Audio and Acoustic Signal Processing
Idiap Research Institute
Martigny, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Audio and Acoustic Signal Processing
Acoustics Research Institute, Austrian Academy of Sciences (OeAW)
Vienna, Austria
Associate Editor
Audio and Acoustic Signal Processing
Institute of Informatics and Telematics, Department of Engineering, ICT and Technology for Energy and Transport, National Research Council (CNR)
Pisa, Italy
Associate Editor
Audio and Acoustic Signal Processing
University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Audio and Acoustic Signal Processing
DIET Dept. - University of Rome La Sapienza
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Audio and Acoustic Signal Processing
Télécom ParisTech
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Audio and Acoustic Signal Processing
University of Victoria
Victoria, Canada
Associate Editor
Audio and Acoustic Signal Processing
Shenzhen Graduate School, Peking University
Shenzhen, China
Associate Editor
Audio and Acoustic Signal Processing