Scope

The Systems Health Diagnosis and Prognosis section is dedicated to publishing research focused on health monitoring for machines and engineering systems.

Led by Dr. Visakan Kadirkamanathan from The University of Sheffield, the Systems Health Diagnosis and Prognosis section welcomes submissions in the various domains of signal processing, which connect theory and practice for enhanced reliability and maintenance of machines and systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

condition monitoring

failure mode analysis

fault and anomaly detection

fault diagnosis

fault identification

process monitoring

prognosis and health management

remaining useful life estimation

reliability and risk

safety and cyber security

statistical process control

systems health prognosis

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about methods and applications for maintaining and improving the health of machines and engineering systems.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the fault detection, diagnosis, and prognosis of machines and engineering systems, contributing to SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of signal processing to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.