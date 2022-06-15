Mission & scope

Frontiers in Systems Neuroscience is a multidisciplinary journal devoted to uncovering the organization and function of whole brain systems involved in processes such as spontaneous dynamics across brain states, sensation, movement, learning and memory, attention, reward, decision-making, reasoning, executive functions, and emotion.

With an international Editorial Board led by Specialty Chief Editor Wen-Jun Gao (College of Medicine, Drexel University, United States), the journal addresses the structural and functional architecture and dynamics of brain systems, and the principles of information processing, storage, and retrieval at the systems level. Indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science (SCIE), and the DOAJ, the journal encompasses research on individual brain regions and interactions across multiple levels and nodes of information processing.

The journal covers the full range of systems neuroscience research, including:

cognitive modules involved in task-specific engagement

dynamics of neuronal networks

experimental approaches spanning single-neuron recordings to whole-brain electrophysiology and imaging

combined experimental and computational approaches

information processing and computation within neural circuits

synaptic- and circuit-level changes during development and short- and long-term plasticity

brain functions under physiological and pathological conditions

studies of spontaneous and evoked activity, including sleep

Frontiers in Systems Neuroscience is also interested in state-of-the-art technical approaches and topics addressing the following:

cellular analyses of reduced preparations retaining core computational elements

computational models that enhance experimental insights into brain systems

multi-scale analyses of brain function during multiple forms and time scales of information processing in the normal and diseased conditions across species

recent advances in high-resolution structural and functional brain imaging at network, cellular, and sub-cellular levels, along with the application of molecular tools

single-cell responses in alert primates

In support of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health & Well-being), the journal also welcomes submissions of research and topics that deepen biological understanding of brain health and human well-being.

Frontiers in Systems Neuroscience is committed to forwarding the study of the whole brain by allowing unrestricted open access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public to enable future scientific breakthroughs.