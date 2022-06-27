Main content

Mission & scope Frontiers in Systems Neuroscience is an open-access journal devoted to understanding whole systems of the brain, such as those involved in sensation, movement, learning and memory, attention, reward, decision-making, reasoning, executive functions, and emotions. The orientation is toward papers addressing the structural and functional architecture of brain systems, as well as the principles of information processing, storage and retrieval at the systems level. The study of brain systems includes the analysis of individual regions, as well as multiple levels and nodes of information processing. The journal will represent the full range of systems neuroscience research: from the analysis of pathways of information flow to neuronal circuits that transform simple inputs to complex outputs; short- and long-term changes in circuits that arise during activity-dependent development and plasticity; the dynamics of neuronal networks; and cognitive modules that are engaged in specific tasks. Systems neuroscience relies on a variety of approaches, spanning studies of single-cell responses in alert primates to cellular analyses of reduced preparations that leave intact key elements of computation. Recent advances in high-resolution imaging of brain activity and structure at network, cellular and sub-cellular levels, along with the application of molecular tools, have begun to transform systems neuroscience. Our journal also admits computational studies that complement experiments to better understand the emergent transformations in brain systems. We also encourage studies with multiple analysis approaches in order to better understand brain function during multiple form and time scales of information processing – in the normal and diseased brain and in any species. Frontiers in Systems Neuroscience is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

