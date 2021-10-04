Mission & scope

The Internet of Things (IoT) paradigm promises to make "things" such as physical objects with sensing capabilities and/or attached with tags, mobile objects such as smartphones and vehicles, consumer electronic devices, and home appliances such as fridges, televisions, healthcare devices, part of the Internet environment. This paradigm opens the doors to new innovations that will build novel types of interactions among things and humans and enables the realization of smart cities, infrastructures, and services for enhancing the quality of life and efficient utilization of resources.

To realize the full potential of the IoT paradigm, researchers and practitioners need to address several challenges and develop suitable conceptual and technological solutions for tackling them. These include development of scalable architectures, moving from closed systems to open systems, dealing with privacy and ethical issues involved in data sensing, storage, processing, and actions, designing interaction protocols, autonomic management, rapid application development tools, energy-efficient usage of IoT devices and resources, and seamless integration of edge and cloud computing resources.

The primary aim of this journal is to capture the state-of-the-art research in architectures, technologies, and applications of the Internet of Things. The journal also aims to feature new research directions, theoretical foundations, and technologies that will facilitate insight generation in various domains from science, industry, business, and consumer applications.

Frontiers in The Internet of Things is an interdisciplinary journal publishing cutting-edge research across the breadth of technology, science, and societal applications of IoT. Covering the core technologies which enable the Internet of Things (communication, electronics, network architecture, as well as digital security) and its applications (automation, smart monitoring in health care, agriculture, the built environment). Topics include but are not limited to:

• Theory and Fundamental Research

• IoT Architecture

• IoT Enabling Technologies

• IoT Communication and Networking Protocols

• Security, Privacy, and Authentication

• IoT Computing Models including Edge and Fog Computing

• IoT Services and Applications

• Societal Aspects of IoT

• Artificial Intelligence of Things