Mission & scope

Frontiers in the Internet of Things is an interdisciplinary journal publishing cutting-edge research across the breadth of technology, science, and societal applications of IoT.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof Rajkumar Buyya (University of Melbourne, Australia), Frontiers in the Internet of Things captures state-of-the-art research in architectures, technologies, and applications of the Internet of Things: physical objects with sensing capabilities — like smartphones, healthcare devices, and home appliances — which are also part of the Internet environment.

The journal covers the core technologies which enable the Internet of Things and its applications and aims to feature new research directions, theoretical foundations, and technologies that will facilitate insight generation in science, industry, business, and consumer applications. Topics include but are not limited to:

artificial intelligence of things

IoT architecture

IoT communication and networking protocols

IoT computing models including edge and fog computing

IoT enabling technologies

IoT services and applications

security, privacy, and authentication

societal aspects of IoT

theory and fundamental research.

The journal welcomes submissions focussed on the development of scalable architectures, moving from closed systems to open systems, privacy and ethical issues, designing interaction protocols, autonomic management, rapid application development tools, energy-efficiency, and seamless integration of edge and cloud computing resources.

Submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 9: industry, innovation, and infrastructure, are particularly welcome.

Manuscripts relating to Computer Networking are not suitable for publication in this journal.

Frontiers in the Internet of Things is committed to advancing developments in its field by communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.