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Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology
Kolkata, India
Specialty Chief Editor
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National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST)
Islamabad, Pakistan
Associate Editor
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Department of Computer Science, Faculty of Science and Technology, University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
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Bruno Kessler Foundation (FBK )
Trento, Italy
Associate Editor
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