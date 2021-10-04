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Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers
New York, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
IoT Theory and Fundamental Research
University of Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
IoT Theory and Fundamental Research
Sunway University
Bandar Sunway, Malaysia
Associate Editor
IoT Theory and Fundamental Research
Arab Open University
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Associate Editor
IoT Theory and Fundamental Research