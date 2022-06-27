marwan al-akaidi
Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers
New York, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
IoT Theory and Fundamental Research
Sunway University
Bandar Sunway, Malaysia
Associate Editor
IoT Theory and Fundamental Research
Arab Open University
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Associate Editor
IoT Theory and Fundamental Research
State University of Campinas
Campinas, Brazil
Associate Editor
IoT Theory and Fundamental Research
University of Messina
Messina, Italy
Associate Editor
IoT Theory and Fundamental Research
San Jose State University
San Jose, United States
Associate Editor
IoT Theory and Fundamental Research
Ajman University
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Associate Editor
IoT Theory and Fundamental Research
Universitas Sumatera Utara
Medan, Indonesia
Associate Editor
IoT Theory and Fundamental Research
Sri Eshwar College of Engineering
Coimbatore, India
Associate Editor
IoT Theory and Fundamental Research
Åbo Akademi University
Turku, Finland
Associate Editor
IoT Theory and Fundamental Research
Dublin City University
Dublin, Ireland
Associate Editor
IoT Theory and Fundamental Research
National Institute of Applied Science and Technology
Tunis, Tunisia
Associate Editor
IoT Theory and Fundamental Research
University of the Arts London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
IoT Theory and Fundamental Research
Xi'an Jiaotong University
Xi'an, China
Associate Editor
IoT Theory and Fundamental Research
Department of Innovation Engineering, University of Salento
Lecce, Italy
Associate Editor
IoT Theory and Fundamental Research