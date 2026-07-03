Perspective
Published on 03 Jul 2026
Conceptualising local AI infrastructure using small language models (SLMs) for primary education
in IoT Services and Applications
Frontiers in the Internet of Things
doi 10.3389/friot.2026.1886609
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Perspective
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