mohammed aledhari
Kennesaw State University
Kennesaw, United States
Community Reviewer
IoT Architectures
Kennesaw State University
Kennesaw, United States
Community Reviewer
IoT Architectures
University of Messina
Messina, Italy
Community Reviewer
IoT Theory and Fundamental Research
University of Zaragoza
Zaragoza, Spain
Community Reviewer
IoT Communication and Networking Protocols
Higher Education Department, Government of Punjab
Lahore, Pakistan
Community Reviewer
IoT Theory and Fundamental Research
Iskenderun Technical University
Hatay, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
IoT Communication and Networking Protocols
Aswan University
Aswan, Egypt
Community Reviewer
IoT Services and Applications
Ames Research Center, National Aeronautics and Space Administration
Moffet Field, United States
Community Reviewer
IoT Computing Paradigms
Qatar University
Doha, Qatar
Community Reviewer
IoT Communication and Networking Protocols
Carleton University
Ottawa, Canada
Community Reviewer
Security, Privacy and Authentication
King Abdulaziz University
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Community Reviewer
IoT Communication and Networking Protocols
Al Istiqlal University
Jericho, Palestine
Community Reviewer
Artificial Intelligence of Things
Thompson Rivers University
Kamloops, Canada
Community Reviewer
IoT Communication and Networking Protocols
Ondokuz Mayıs University
Samsun, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
IoT Communication and Networking Protocols
Al Yamamah University
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Community Reviewer
IoT Communication and Networking Protocols
BRAC University
Dhaka, Bangladesh
Community Reviewer
IoT Services and Applications
University of North Carolina Wilmington
Wilmington, United States
Community Reviewer
IoT Theory and Fundamental Research