mamoun abu helou
Al Istiqlal University
Jericho, Palestine
Community Reviewer
Artificial Intelligence of Things
Al Istiqlal University
Jericho, Palestine
Community Reviewer
Artificial Intelligence of Things
Al Baha University
Al Bahah, Saudi Arabia
Community Reviewer
Artificial Intelligence of Things
University of Pitesti
Pitesti, Romania
Community Reviewer
Artificial Intelligence of Things
Institute of Informatics and Telematics, Department of Engineering, ICT and Technology for Energy and Transport, National Research Council (CNR)
Pisa, Italy
Community Reviewer
Artificial Intelligence of Things
The University of Melbourne
Parkville, Australia
Community Reviewer
Artificial Intelligence of Things
Universidad de la República
Montevideo, Uruguay
Community Reviewer
Artificial Intelligence of Things
City University of Hong Kong
Kowloon, Hong Kong, SAR China
Community Reviewer
Artificial Intelligence of Things
University of Tsukuba
Tsukuba, Japan
Community Reviewer
Artificial Intelligence of Things
Department of Computer Science and Engineering, School of Electronic Information and Electrical Engineering, Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Shanghai, China
Community Reviewer
Artificial Intelligence of Things
Queen's University Belfast
Belfast, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Artificial Intelligence of Things
McMaster University
Hamilton, Canada
Community Reviewer
Artificial Intelligence of Things
Danone UK
Wiltshire, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Artificial Intelligence of Things
Guangzhou Research Institute, Xidian University
Shaanxi, China
Community Reviewer
Artificial Intelligence of Things
United States Army Research Laboratory
Adelphi, United States
Community Reviewer
Artificial Intelligence of Things
University of Thessaly
Volos, Greece
Community Reviewer
Artificial Intelligence of Things
Hefei University of Technology
Hefei, China
Community Reviewer
Artificial Intelligence of Things