mohamed abdel-nasser
Aswan University
Aswan, Egypt
Community Reviewer
IoT Services and Applications
Aswan University
Aswan, Egypt
Community Reviewer
IoT Services and Applications
Al Yamamah University
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Community Reviewer
IoT Services and Applications
BRAC University
Dhaka, Bangladesh
Community Reviewer
IoT Services and Applications
University of Engineering and Technology, Taxila
Taxila, Pakistan
Community Reviewer
IoT Services and Applications
Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Khulna University
Khulna, Bangladesh
Community Reviewer
IoT Services and Applications
Jalpaiguri Government Engineering College
Jalpaiguri, India
Community Reviewer
IoT Services and Applications
College of Charleston
Charleston, United States
Community Reviewer
IoT Services and Applications
Institute of Technology, Nirma University
Ahmedabad, India
Community Reviewer
IoT Services and Applications
Karlstad University
Karlstad, Sweden
Community Reviewer
IoT Services and Applications
Space Applications Centre (ISRO)
Ahmedabad, India
Community Reviewer
IoT Services and Applications
Royal Military College of Canada (RMCC)
Kingston, Canada
Community Reviewer
IoT Services and Applications
National Research Council (CNR)
Roma, Italy
Community Reviewer
IoT Services and Applications
Suzhou University of Science and Technology
Suzhou, China
Community Reviewer
IoT Services and Applications
RCC Institute of Information Technology
Kolkata, India
Community Reviewer
IoT Services and Applications
KIIT University
Bhubaneswar, India
Community Reviewer
IoT Services and Applications
IIIT Sri City
Sri city, chittoor, India
Community Reviewer
IoT Services and Applications