Scope

The IoT Theory and Fundamental Research section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the exploration and development of theoretical foundations in the Internet of Things domain.

Led by Dr. Md Arafatur Rahman from the University of Wolverhampton and Prof. Marwan Al-Akaidi from the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, the IoT Theory and Fundamental Research section welcomes submissions in various domains of IoT, which aim to enhance the understanding and address the challenges in this rapidly evolving field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

ai-based power optimization for eco-friendly IoT solutions

applications of big data analytics with regards to IoT privacy, security, trust, and ethical issues in IoT management and systems

architectures and frameworks for integrating IoT data

case studies for fog data analytics and continued uses

data analytics middleware for real-time applications

deep learning techniques for identifying issues in IoT devices

design methodologies for IoT

distributed architectures in support of IoT applications

fog analytics for real-time IoT applications

fundamental areas of research within IoT

IoT applications of cloud-edge-end distributed computing

IoT opportunities, issues, and challenges towards a smart and sustainable future and development of theory and fundamental research

new challenges and perspectives in engineering, computer science, and big data in relation to IoT

optimization and evaluation of cloud-edge computing for IoT applications and classical methodologies

original theory and research on how IoT is based

privacy and security issues for cloud-edge architecture in IoT applications and classical methodologies

probabilistic intelligent IoT data fusion strategy in the cloud/fog/edge environment

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the theoretical and fundamental aspects of IoT, addressing the challenges and opportunities in this rapidly evolving field.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the internet of things theory and fundamental research, ai-based power optimization, big data analytics, privacy and security, fog analytics, cloud-edge computing, and sustainable development (SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities) and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production)).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of IoT to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.