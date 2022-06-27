Mission & scope

Urology is distinct among the medical and surgical specialties. It is uniquely characterized as a system of allied health spheres including

• Urooncology

• Functional urology including non- cancer urinary tract health and disease

• Urogynecology

• Andrology and male infertility

• Calculus disease

• Developmental, pediatric, and adolescent urology which mirrors many of these spheres in the pre-adult, and itself is evolving similar sub-themes.

These spheres often orbit on separate planes, with occasional intersection. Uro-surgical technology including endourology, robotics, and minimally invasive approaches, and basic and translational scientific research are additional dynamics that drive Urology forward. Despite this unique system of health spheres, many fundamental challenges remain to better the urological health of patients.

The mission of Frontiers in Urology is to encourage high-quality and novel research that proposes new approaches, and challenges older existing principles of management and mechanisms of disease. The journal enables the the widest possible spectrum of research communications from fundamental biological genetic, epigenetic and molecular mechanisms of disease through clinical and surgical care guidelines, approaches, therapies, and techniques, to disease prevention and population health research, including social determinants of health, quality of life, and patient reported outcomes.

Importantly, the journal recognizes that health research has become too big and moves to fast for the purveyor of one’s own specialty, here, the Urologist, to discover Urology’s key answers alone. Reporting on inter-specialty and interdisciplinary research and investigation – that bring clinicians and non-clinicians together both as co-investigators and readership – is particularly encouraged, as are studies that find common ground across the spheres of urology. Studies that harness and advance the roles of the burgeoning areas artificial intelligence, big data and EMR data, and deep learning will be of particular interest to the journal across all spheres of Urology in the coming years.

All such studies will all be welcomed in the journal. In essence, the journal aspires to take its readers, and Urology itself, to new and unfamiliar frontiers.