Mission & scope

Frontiers in Urology is a multidisciplinary journal advancing urological health insights through new approaches for better patient outcomes.

Led by Field Chief Editor Darius Bagli (Hospital for Sick Children, University of Toronto, Canada), this journal covers new developments in urology, spanning from disease mechanisms to clinical care, surgery, prevention, and population health research.

Topics include, but are not limited to:

andrology and male infertility

calculus disease

developmental, pediatric, and adolescent urology which mirrors many of these spheres in the pre-adult, and itself is evolving similar sub-themes

functional urology, including non- cancer urinary tract health and disease

urogynecology

urooncology.

Frontiers in Urology encourages studies addressing the following areas:

expanding research on fundamental biological, genetic, epigenetic, and molecular disease mechanisms through clinical and surgical care guidelines, approaches, therapies, and techniques, as well as disease prevention and population health research, including social determinants of health, quality of life, and patient-reported outcomes

fundamental translational research on biological, genetic, epigenetic, and molecular disease mechanisms as they relate to urological and allied conditions. This includes consideration of gene-environmental interactions relevant to urologic conditions

studies that harness and advance the roles of the burgeoning areas of artificial intelligence, big data, EMR data, and deep learning will be of particular interest to the journal across all spheres of Urology in the coming years

uro-surgical technology, including endourology, robotics, minimally invasive approaches, and basic and translational scientific research.

This journal also welcomes submissions that support the advancement of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 3: good health and well-being.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Urology is committed to developing urology research by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public, enabling future scientific breakthroughs.