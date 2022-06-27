Scope

The Endourology section of Frontiers in Urology publishes high-quality clinical research, translational research, large dataset research and in-depth reviews of topics in endourology and kidney stone disease. This section includes the following areas:

- Shock wave lithotripsy

- Novel non-invasive kidney stone treatment options including Blast Wave Lithotripsy

- Ureteroscopy and retrograde intrarenal surgery for stone disease, urothelial cell carcinoma, and stricture disease

- Percutaneous nephrolithotomy for stone disease, urothelial cell carcinoma, stricture disease

- The metabolic evaluation of stones and stone prevention interventions

- The pathogenesis and diagnosis of stone disease

- Image of stone disease and of the urinary tract

- Robotic, laparoscopic, and open renal and upper urinary tract surgery

- Robotic, laparoscopic, and open surgery for upper urinary tract obstruction including UPJ obstruction, ureteric stricture disease, iatrogenic injuries, and urothelial cell carcinoma

- Innovations in Imaging of stone disease and the upper urinary tract

- Innovations and new technologies and new technologies in minimally-invasive urology and endourology

All studies must provide unique insights into endourology by highlighting the clinical, surgical, imaging or pathological aspect of the field. Reports dealing with other fields of urologic practice do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to other specialized journals.