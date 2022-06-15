Scope

The Endourology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and treatment of endourological conditions and kidney stone disease.

Led by Dr. Vincent Bird from the College of Medicine, University of Florida, the Endourology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of endourology, which contribute to enhancing the clinical, surgical, imaging, and pathological aspects of the field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

imaging of stone disease and the upper urinary tract

innovations in imaging and new technologies in minimally-invasive urology and endourology

metabolic evaluation of stones and stone prevention interventions

pathogenesis and diagnosis of stone disease

shock wave lithotripsy

ureteroscopy and retrograde intrarenal surgery for stone disease, urothelial cell carcinoma, and stricture disease

new and novel non-invasive kidney stone treatment options

percutaneous nephrolithotomy for stone disease

upper urinary tract urothelial cell carcinoma

ureteral stricture disease and ureteral obstruction

robotic, laparoscopic, and open renal and upper urinary tract surgery for upper urinary tract obstruction, urinary stone disease, and urothelial cell carcinoma

robotic, laparoscopic, and open surgery for upper urinary tract obstruction including UPJ obstruction, ureteric stricture disease, iatrogenic injuries, and urothelial cell carcinoma

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of endourology, focusing on the clinical, surgical, imaging, and pathological aspects of the field.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of endourology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.