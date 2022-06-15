Scope

The Male Urology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in andrology and related male urological conditions.

Led by Dr. Giorgio Ivan Russo from the Department of Urology at the University of Catania, the Male Urology section welcomes submissions in various domains of male urology, which aim to enhance understanding and improve treatment outcomes for male urological conditions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

erectile dysfunction

fertility

male genitalia infections

oncologic sequelae (i.e. after prostate, testis, kidney, or bladder cancer)

penile cancer

penile curvature and Peyronie's disease

prostatic disease

sexual dysfunction, including priapism, ejaculation disorders, and psychological disease

transgender medicine

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the diagnosis, treatment, and management of male urological conditions, contributing valuable insights to the field of Male Urology.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Male Urology section does not consider reports focusing on general health topics unrelated to male urological conditions and disorders. However, studies related to oncologic sequelae, such as those arising after prostate, testis, kidney, or bladder cancer, are within the scope of this section. Additionally, while gene expression studies without a foundation in male urological issues are excluded, research on transplantation and urolithiasis that directly pertain to male urological conditions will be considered. Collaborations with more specialized journals are encouraged for aspects that do not fall within the section's scope.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of male urology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.