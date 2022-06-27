Main content

Specialty chief editor giorgio ivan russo University of Catania Catania , Italy Specialty Chief Editor Male Urology

Scope The Male Urology section publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research across all features of andrology, a topical branch of urology that examines aspects related to male gender, including fertility, sexology, genital diseases and oncological sequelae. Male urology plays a fundamental role in modern urology for the clinical and psychological implications that diseases and surgical treatments on sexual function and physiology. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: - Fertility - Erectile dysfunction - Penile curvature and Peyronie’s disease - Transgender medicine - Prostatic disease - Oncologic sequelae (i.e. after prostate, testis, kidney or bladder cancer) - Penile cancer - Sexual dysfunction, including priapism, ejaculation disorders and psychological disease. - Male genitalia infections All studies must contribute insights into Male Urology. Reports dealing with oncology, transplantation or urolithiasis do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to more specialized journals. Aspects relating to these aspects are not restricted to fundamental work, therefore, this section operates in close collaboration with our sister Journal, Frontiers in oncology or other specialty section of Frontiers in Urology. Frontiers in Urology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Urol.

Abbreviation fruro

Electronic ISSN 2673-9828

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

