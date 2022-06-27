michael harrison hsieh
Children’s National Hospital
Washington D.C., United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Pediatric, Adolescent and Developmental Urology
Nationwide Children's Hospital
Columbus, United States
Associate Editor
Pediatric, Adolescent and Developmental Urology
Dr. Sampurnanand Medical College
Jodhpur, India
Associate Editor
Pediatric, Adolescent and Developmental Urology
New Maternity Hospital
Kuwait City, Kuwait
Associate Editor
Pediatric, Adolescent and Developmental Urology
Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Associate Editor
Pediatric, Adolescent and Developmental Urology
School of Medicine, Yale University
New Haven, United States
Associate Editor
Pediatric, Adolescent and Developmental Urology
Department of Pediatric Urology, Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Pediatric, Adolescent and Developmental Urology
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill, United States
Associate Editor
Pediatric, Adolescent and Developmental Urology
Department of Paediatric Urology, Monash Children's Hospital
Melbourne, Australia
Associate Editor
Pediatric, Adolescent and Developmental Urology
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
Philadelphia, United States
Associate Editor
Pediatric, Adolescent and Developmental Urology