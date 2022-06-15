Scope

The Antivirals and Vaccines section of Frontiers in Virology is platform for the dissemination of high-impact research dedicated to the prevention and treatment of viral infections. In an era of rapid technological transformation and emerging global health threats, this section bridges the gap between fundamental discovery and clinical application for both human and animal health.

Led by Dr. Graciela Andrei from KU Leuven and Dr. Stephan Pleschka from the University of Giessen, the Antivirals and Vaccines section welcomes submissions that provide mechanistic insights, innovative methodologies, and clinical evaluations of antiviral strategies. The section emphasizes a "One Health" approach, recognizing the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health in the fight against viral diseases.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

novel virus-targeted and host-targeted antivirals

AI-driven drug discovery and computational modeling of viral inhibitors

strategies to overcome drug-resistant viruses and viral persistence

development of long-acting monoclonal antibodies for prophylaxis and therapy

next-generation platforms, including mRNA, saRNA, circRNA, and viral vectors

novel vaccine design, including structure-based immunogen design and nanoparticle vaccines

development of universal vaccines and multi-valent formulations

advances in adjuvants, delivery systems, and mucosal (nasal/inhaled) immunization

advanced animal models, organoids, and in silico models for efficacy and safety testing

Phase I-IV clinical trial results for novel vaccines and antiviral therapies

immune correlates of protection and long-term vaccine durability

antivirals and vaccines for neglected, emerging, and climate-sensitive viral diseases

vaccine acceptance, hesitancy, and the socio-technical factors influencing public health interventions

antiviral stewardship and the prevention of vaccine-resistant variants

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the discovery, mode of action, clinical development, and use of antiviral agents and vaccines for the prevention and/or treatment of viral diseases in humans and animals. Reports dealing with the effects of viruses on the immune system and viral immunopathogenesis do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to more specialized sections of this journal or our sister Journal, Frontiers in Immunology. We encourage the publication of experimental results accompanied by the full experimental details so that the results can be reproduced. We do not publish a medical hypothesis without experimental evidence.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and development of antiviral therapies and vaccines, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of virology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.