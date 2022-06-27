Main content

Specialty chief editor graciela andrei KU Leuven Leuven, Belgium

Scope The 'Antivirals and Vaccines' section of the journal Frontiers in Virology publishes high-quality fundamental, translational, pre-clinical and clinical research across all aspects of antiviral chemotherapy and viral vaccines, highly important and relevant branches of human and animal virology that are essential to manage viral diseases in humans and animals. Both antivirals and vaccines have played a main role through history and are considered major advancements for public health. They are now essential to combating the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and they will be crucial to facing and eradicating future viral pandemics. Antivirals and vaccines have a foremost and undeniable role in virology and this section will covered significant advances in areas including, but are not limited to: • Human and animal vaccines & antivirals • Vaccine research and development • Novel vaccine design and technology • Vaccine vectors, adjuvants, immunomodulators and delivery systems • Prophylactic vaccines & therapeutic vaccines • Immune responses to vaccines • Antiviral research and development • New viral targets, novel antivirals and their mode of action • Drug-resistant and vaccine-resistant viruses • Efficacy and safety of novel vaccines and antivirals • Animal models and clinical trials • Vaccine acceptance and vaccine hesitancy The studies published in this section should provide insights into the discovery, mode of action, clinical development, use of vaccines and antiviral agents, and prevention and/or treatment of viral diseases in humans and animals. Reports dealing with effects of viruses on the immune system and viral immunopathogenesis do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to more specialized sections of this journal or to our sister Journal, Frontiers in Immunology. We encourage publication of experimental results accompanied by the full experimental details so that the results can be reproduced. We do not publish a medical hypothesis without experimental evidence. Frontiers in Virology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

