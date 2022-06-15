Scope

Led by Dr. Jeremy Thompson and Dr. Masako Nomaguchi, the Fundamental Virology section is dedicated to uncovering the core molecular and cellular principles that govern viral existence. This section serves as a home for high-quality research that deconstructs the complexity of virus–host interactions at the most fundamental level. The section focuses on the “how” and “why” of virology—moving beyond descriptive or clinical observations to explore the foundations of virus replication cycle, evolution, and structural architecture. While the section places strong emphasis on mechanistic studies, it also welcomes impactful and conceptually innovative work that identifies emerging principles or novel phenomena in virology, even where the full mechanisms remain to be elucidated. Such contributions are considered valuable when they provide a clear foundation for advancing fundamental understanding of viral biology.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

Structural biology: High-resolution visualization of viral particles and components (e.g., Cryo-EM, X-ray crystallography), as well as the mechanisms underlying viral assembly and disassembly.

Molecular mechanisms of replication: Studies elucidating the basis of viral genome replication, transcription, and translation.

Host cell architecture and remodeling: Insights into how viruses manipulate host cell structures and organelles, including the role of liquid-liquid phase separation in the formation of viral replication compartments.

Epitranscriptomics and proteomics: Chemical modifications of viral and host nucleic acids and proteins (e.g., m6A RNA methylation), and their functional roles in virus replication cycle processes.

Biophysics and biochemistry: Biophysical and biochemical analyses that provide insights into virus replication cycle processes and virus–host interactions.

Molecular mechanisms of pathogenesis: Studies addressing viral pathogenesis at the molecular and cellular levels.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about fundamental aspects of virology, considering that other sections within Frontiers in Virology may be better suited to host articles with broader themes.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of fundamental aspects of virology and SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of virology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.