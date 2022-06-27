Main content

Specialty chief editor javier buesa University of Valencia Valencia , Spain Specialty Chief Editor Viral Disease Investigation

Scope The ‘Viral Disease Investigation’ section will focus on all issues related to human viral diseases, medical studies, preclinical and clinical studies, the pathophysiology of viral diseases, persistent infections, and the links between viral infections and cancer. The emergence of COVID-19, as happened before with other pandemic viruses (HIV-1 and AIDS) has aroused great interest in viral pathogenesis studies, especially on host and viral factors influencing susceptibility to viral diseases. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: • Host-virus interactions • Glycobiology of virus infections • Viral injury modulated by host genes • Impact of viruses on homeostasis • Viral interactions with the microbiome • Viral syndromes and patterns of disease • Viruses and cancer • Viral hepatitis • Respiratory viral infections • Coronaviruses and COVID-19 • Gastroenteritis viruses • Viral diseases of the central nervous system • Skin and mucous membrane viral infections • Retroviruses and AIDS • Congenital and perinatal viral infections • Childhood viral infections • Viral infections in transplant and immunocompromised patients • Chronic and persistent viral infections • Infections by subviral agents • Viral zoonoses • Arthropod-borne viral infections • Diagnostic Virology • Metagenomics in viral disease investigation • Clinical management of viral diseases Other sections of the Journal are closely related to the Viral Disease Investigation section, such as Translational Virology, Virus and Host Immunity, Modeling of Viral Replication and Pathogenesis, Emerging and Reemerging Viruses, as well as Antivirals and Vaccines. Close coordination with these other sections will be maintained. Frontiers in Virology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front.Virol.

Abbreviation fviro

Electronic ISSN 2673-818X

Indexed in Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission Viral Disease Investigation welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Classification, Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Viral Disease Investigation, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

