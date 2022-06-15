Scope

The Viral Disease Investigation section is committed to publishing high-impact research centered on the comprehensive study of human and animal viral diseases and their profound impact on global health.

Under the guidance of Dr. Javier Buesa (University of Valencia) and Dr. Paul Kilgore (Wayne State University), this section encourages submissions that enhance our fundamental understanding of viral pathogenesis and contribute to the innovation of prevention and treatment strategies.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

Arthropod-borne viral infections including climate-driven range expansion of vectors.

Chronic and persistent viral infections including post-viral syndromes and long-term sequelae (e.g., Long COVID, PASC).

Clinical management and antiviral resistance: Development of novel therapeutics and monitoring of drug-resistant strains.

Congenital, perinatal, and childhood viral infections.

Coronaviruses and emerging respiratory threats.

Diagnostic virology including CRISPR-based diagnostics and point-of-care technologies.

Gastroenteritis viruses and glycobiology of infection.

Host-virus interactions and systems immunology

Impact of viruses on homeostasis and the microbiome.

Metagenomics and viral discovery

One Health and Zoonoses

Retroviruses, viral hepatitis, and viruses and cancer.

Viral diseases of the CNS and neuro-virology.

Viral infections in transplant and immunocompromised patients.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of viral diseases and their impact on human health.

We particularly encourage interdisciplinary studies that combine virological research with fields such as immunology, genetics, epidemiology, or computational biology.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of viral diseases, prevention and treatment strategies, and their impact on human health, in alignment with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) as well as research adopting a One Health approach, recognizing the interconnection between human, animal, and environmental health in viral disease dynamics.

The Viral Disease Investigation section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on clinical studies without a strong emphasis on the underlying viral mechanisms, pathogenesis, or host-virus interactions. All submissions must adhere to the highest standards of ethical research practices, especially when involving human or animal subjects.

This multidisciplinary section is committed to open science and is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Viral Disease Investigation to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.