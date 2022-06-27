Main content

Specialty chief editor rafael sanjuán University of Valencia Valencia , Spain Specialty Chief Editor Viral Diversification and Evolution

Scope The 'Viral Diversification and Evolution' section addresses fundamental and applied aspects of viral diversity, ecology, and evolution. Viral evolution at different timescales is considered, from intra-host diversification and evolutionary epidemiology to long-term virus evolution. Research areas covered by this section include but are not restricted to: • Viral phylogenetics, phylodynamics, and evolutionary epidemiology • Experimental, directed, and applied evolution • Viral population genetics, theory, and modeling • Long-term virus evolution and paleovirology • Virus discovery, metagenomics, and the evolutionary ecology of virus-host interactions We accept research performed with any type of virus, including animal/human, plant, fungal, bacterial, and archaeal viruses, as well as viroids and other subviral agents. The section focuses mainly on understanding the causes and implications of viral diversity and evolution. As such, purely descriptive and taxonomic studies are not encouraged. Original research articles, reviews, and comments are all welcome. Frontiers in Virology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front.Virol.

Abbreviation fviro

Electronic ISSN 2673-818X

Indexed in Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission Viral Diversification and Evolution welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Classification, Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Viral Diversification and Evolution, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

