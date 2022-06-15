Scope

The Viral Diversification and Evolution section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the various aspects of viral diversity, ecology, and evolution.

Led by Dr. Rafael Sanjuán from the University of Valencia, the Viral Diversification and Evolution section welcomes submissions in the various domains of viral research, which connect fundamental and applied aspects of viral diversity and evolution.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

experimental, directed, and applied evolution

long-term virus evolution and paleovirology

viral phylogenetics, phylodynamics, and evolutionary epidemiology

viral population genetics, theory, and modeling

virus discovery, metagenomics, and the evolutionary ecology of virus-host interactions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the causes and implications of viral diversity and evolution, focusing on a wide range of viruses such as animal/human, plant, fungal, bacterial, and archaeal viruses, as well as viroids and other subviral agents.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 15: Life on Land.

The Viral Diversification and Evolution section does not consider purely descriptive and taxonomic studies. Original research articles, reviews, and comments are all welcome, as long as they contribute to the understanding and advancement of viral diversification and evolution, and support the goals of promoting good health and well-being, and preserving life on land.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of viral research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.