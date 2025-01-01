We're excited to reveal the Specialty Chief Editors top Research Topic picks for 2025 for the Genetics Specialty Section brought to you by Frontiers in Public Health.

The following Research Topics will be led by experts in their field and contribute to the scientific understanding of Genetics. These Research topics will be published in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Genetics, as open access articles. They have been carefully curated by Specialty Chief Editors Michael Baudis (University of Zurich); Anton A. Buzdin (European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer); Nicoletta Potenza (University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli); Andrew H Paterson (University of Georgia); Rosalba Giugno (University of Verona); Quan Zou (University of Electronic Science and Technology of China); Martino Cassandro (University of Padua); and Jiannis (Ioannis) Ragoussis (McGill University), in collaboration with the Editorial Board of the journal, to capture the latest advancements in the field.

Complete the form below to contribute to one of the Specialty Chief Editors top Research Topic picks of the field.