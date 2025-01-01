We're excited to reveal the Specialty Chief Editors top Research Topic picks for 2025 for the Microbiology Specialty Section brought to you by Frontiers in Microbiology.

The following Research Topics will be led by experts in their field and contribute to the scientific understanding of Microbiology. These Research topics will be published in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Microbiology, as open access articles. They have been careful curated by the Specialty Chief Editors Aldo Corsetti and Giovanna Suzzi (University of Teramo, Italy), Eric Altermann Massey University, New Zealand), William James Hickey (University of Wisconsin-Madison, United States) and Rustam Aminov (University of Aberdeen, United Kingdom), in collaboration with the Editorial Board of the journal to capture the latest advancements in the field.

Complete the form below to contribute to one of the Specialty Chief Editors top Research Topic picks for the last three months of 2025.