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Seqbiome Ltd
Cork, Ireland
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Microbiology
Massey University, School of Veterinary Science
Palmerston North, New Zealand
Specialty Chief Editor
Microbiotechnology
University of Aberdeen
Aberdeen, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
Louisiana State University
Baton Rouge, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Evolutionary and Genomic Microbiology