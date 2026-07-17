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Department of Physical Sciences, Alabama State University
Montgomery, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Ancient DNA and Forensic Microbiology
University of Puerto Rico
San Juan, Puerto Rico
Specialty Chief Editor
Ancient DNA and Forensic Microbiology
Faculdade de Medicina da Universidade de Lisboa
Lisboa, Portugal
Associate Editor
Ancient DNA and Forensic Microbiology
University of Palermo
Palermo, Italy
Associate Editor
Ancient DNA and Forensic Microbiology