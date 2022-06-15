Mission & scope

Frontiers in Microbiology is a leading journal in its field, exploring strategies to mitigate the detrimental effects of anthropogenic activities on the abundance, diversity, and activity of microbial communities. Indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus and the DOAJ, the journal explores the habitable world and the potential of microbial life.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof Paul D. Cotter (Co-founder and CTO of SeqBiome; Senior Principal Research Office, Teagasc Food Research Centre), this multidisciplinary journal welcomes submissions across the entire spectrum of microbiology and advances our understanding of the role microbes play in human lives, from health care to climate change.

Topics include, but are not limited to:

ancient DNA and forensic microbiology

antimicrobials, resistance and chemotherapy

aquatic microbiology

biology of archaea

extreme microbiology

food microbiology

infectious agents and disease

microbe and virus interactions with plants

microbial physiology and metabolism

microbial symbioses

microbiological chemistry and geomicrobiology

microbiotechnology

microorganisms in vertebrate digestive systems

phage biology

systems microbiology

terrestrial microbiology

virology.

Manuscripts that focus solely on clinical aspects of diseases, such as treatment outcomes, clinical trials, patient management, and epidemiological studies, are not suitable for publication in this journal. Additionally, studies that are purely descriptive, such as the characterization of bacterial isolates or the description of new methods, without providing significant biological insights, are not within the scope of this journal. Furthermore, papers focused on the study of microscopic structures of macroorganisms that do not specifically focus on microbiological interactions with these structures, are out of scope for Frontiers in Microbiology.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Microbiology is committed to advancing developments in microorganism interactions by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.

Frontiers in Microbiology is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Frontiers in Microbiology is an official partner journal of and supports the mission of the International Society for Viruses of Microorganisms.